Chelsea midfielder wanted in shock Saudi Arabia move: report

Al-Ettifaq, managed by Steven Gerrard, reportedly want to sign an out-of-favour Chelsea midfielder

Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq have opened talks with Chelsea over a deal to sign midfielder Harvey Vale, according to the Daily Mail. An agreement between the two clubs is said to be “close”, but the completion of the transfer will depend on whether the player wants to move.

Vale, 20, spent last season on loan at Bristol Rovers, making 39 appearances in League One. He is deemed surplus to requirements at Chelsea, who will receive any money from his proposed sale as pure profit, helping them comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules after another summer of lavish spending.

Callum Rice-Coates
Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.