Stevenage stun Newcastle in FA Cup

League Two Stevenage, who took Newcastle to a famous FA Cup replay 13 years ago, made a mockery of their lowly status by recording a deserved 3-1 win at home.

Sunderland, flying high in sixth position in the league, fielded a weakened team and were beaten 2-1 at home by Notts County who are struggling in League One.

Championship promotion-chasers Reading won 1-0 at home to hand West Brom their sixth successive defeat while League One Southampton also knocked out Premier League Blackpool 2-0.

Bolton Wanderers, seventh in the Premier League, needed two late goals to get past minor league York City 2-0 while Everton, Fulham, Wigan Athletic, Aston Villa and Birmingham City also progressed to the fourth round.

Arsenal face a replay at Leeds after Cesc Fabregas came off the bench to score a last-minute penalty to earn the 10-times winners a 1-1 home draw with the Championship side.