Struggling D.C United fire Onalfo

United are bottom of the Eastern Conference with just three wins from 18 games and the worst scoring and defensive record in the 16-team league.

Onalfo, who was fired from Kansas City last season, took over at D.C in December having previously been a player and an assistant coach at the club.

The 33-year-old Olsen, who retired in December having made 221 appearances in 11 years with United, has been working as part of Onalfo's coaching staff.

