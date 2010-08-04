Struggling D.C United fire Onalfo
WASHINGTON - Major League Soccer's D.C United have fired coach Curt Onalfo and put former midfielder Ben Olsen in temporary charge of the struggling club, the team said on Wednesday.
United are bottom of the Eastern Conference with just three wins from 18 games and the worst scoring and defensive record in the 16-team league.
Onalfo, who was fired from Kansas City last season, took over at D.C in December having previously been a player and an assistant coach at the club.
The 33-year-old Olsen, who retired in December having made 221 appearances in 11 years with United, has been working as part of Onalfo's coaching staff.
