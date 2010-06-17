Student shows some cheek to train with Italy

The world champions had invited a talented club player to take part in their session given they had unequal numbers with goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and midfielder Andrea Pirlo missing through injury.

However, the local selected was stuck in traffic so a student from the college where Italy are training gladly stepped in to the breach.

After showing his bare bottom to the world's photographers following a full length dive he then struggled to keep up with the pace of the running.

Once the original guest finally arrived he was thanked for his efforts and told to sit on the sidelines, where he slumped out looking utterly exhausted.

Perhaps embarrassed by his World Cup cameo, he declined to give his name or speak to waiting press.



