Champions League Supercomputer predicts Premier League glory after titanic all-English clash

By
published

The supercomputer is back to have its say on how this season's Champions League will pan out

The 2024/25 Champions League campaign is almost here
The 2024/25 Champions League campaign is almost here (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Champions League comes roaring back into our lives this month and will arrive with a twist, as the new so-called ‘Swiss’ format meaning the competition will look very different this year.

Gone is the familiar group stage and in its place is a single 36-team league table, with each side playing eight matches against eight different teams, four at home and four away.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Supercomputer's Champions League league phase prediction
PosClubPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid88002171424
2Inter87102261622
3Bayern87101941522
4Barcelona86111661019
5Man City85302081218
6Atletico86021710718
7Aston Villa85211612417
8Atalanta85121712516
9Monaco85121511416
10Arsenal8431148615
11Dortmund84221512314
12PSV8422107314
13Milan84221513214
14Feyenoord84221211114
15Leverkusen8413129313
16Stuttgart84131413113
17Girona82511212011
18Liverpool83141312110
19Juventus83141413110
20Celtic8233111109

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.