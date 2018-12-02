Supporter arrested after banana skin thrown on pitch during north London derby

A supporter was arrested for throwing an object on the pitch during the north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham.

Metropolitan Police confirmed to Omnisport that seven arrests were made, including one for throwing a missile onto the field of play, during Sunday's Premier League game at Emirates Stadium.

Television replays showed a banana skin present on the pitch as Arsenal celebrated their opening goal, scored by Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the penalty spot.

Aubameyang later scored again with Alexandre Lacazette and Lucas Torreira also on target in a 4-2 victory for the hosts.

Emery praised the atmosphere at Emirates Stadium during the game, suggesting it inspired Arsenal's victory.

"They pushed a lot for us," he told Sky Sports. "In a difficult moment in the first half, we kept calm.

"We spoke in the dressing room and we were having good minutes in the game. [We said] The result is not good, but we can continue in our work and our planning for the game. The supporters are going to push us.

"We were watching Tottenham play at home against Chelsea, they won, with a big, big performance with their supporters. We were speaking about that."