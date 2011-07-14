Tattoos now taboo at infection-fearing Werder

Werder's decision to scratch their players from getting anymore tattoos is a result of the infection that forced Hamburg SV's Eljero Elia into a lengthy and painful injury break in March 2010.

"It is a risk that we need to rule out," the German club's sports director Klaus Allofs told the Hamburger Abendblatt newspaper.

Several Werder players are fans of tattoos with Austrian Marko Arnautovic sporting several.