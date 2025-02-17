The Spain Euro 2025 away kit is out and Adidas have produced a work of art for the tournament favourites – literally!
Adidas is bringing 'Wearable Art' to the 'La Roja' for their Euro 2025 shirt – inspired by Spanish culture
The countdown is on to the UEFA Women's Euros in Switzerland. Ahead of what promises to be an incredible summer of women's football action – Adidas has unveiled a new collection of performance kits created exclusively for their roster of teams with new away kits created exclusively for Belgium, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden and Wales.
The Spanish women's team, ranked second in the world behind the US women, are considered one of the favourites to win the 2025 Euros led by arguably the best female player on the planet – Aitana Bonmati.
The all-new La Roja kit is inspired by the artistic revolution of Cubism, and the abstract design on the Spanish women's away jersey makes a statement. Adidas says: "This kit is more than just performance wear – it's a canvas inspired by the unique perspectives within Spanish art and football."
Adidas claim the new shirt is designed to help players express themselves on the pitch, and it combines lightweight fabric and ventilating called HEAT.RDY – which maximises airflow to keep players cool and the lightweight fabric makes for lightning movement.
The heat-pressed badge on the chest and specially created sign-off on the back neck finish the bold look in football style.
Like the entire range of Euro 2025 away jerseys it's made with 100 percent recycled materials. By reusing materials that have already been created, Adidas say it helps to reduce waste, decrease reliance on finite resources and reduce the footprint of the products they make.
The Spain 25 (Women's Team) Away Authentic Jersey is available to buy now from Adidas and selected retailers priced at £130.
