The Spain Euro 2025 away kit is out and Adidas have produced a work of art for the tournament favourites – literally!

By
published

Adidas is bringing 'Wearable Art' to the 'La Roja' for their Euro 2025 shirt – inspired by Spanish culture

Details on the Spain Away Women&#039;s kit for Euro 2025
Inspired by Spanish art the new away kit makes a bold statement (Image credit: Adidas)
Jump To:

The countdown is on to the UEFA Women's Euros in Switzerland. Ahead of what promises to be an incredible summer of women's football action – Adidas has unveiled a new collection of performance kits created exclusively for their roster of teams with new away kits created exclusively for Belgium, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden and Wales.

The Spanish women's team, ranked second in the world behind the US women, are considered one of the favourites to win the 2025 Euros led by arguably the best female player on the planet – Aitana Bonmati.

The all-new La Roja kit is inspired by the artistic revolution of Cubism, and the abstract design on the Spanish women's away jersey makes a statement. Adidas says: "This kit is more than just performance wear – it's a canvas inspired by the unique perspectives within Spanish art and football."

BUY THE SHIRT

Details on the Spain Away Women's kit for Euro 2025

(Image credit: Adidas)

SHOP ADIDAS KITS Buy this shirt from Adidas.co.uk

Adidas claim the new shirt is designed to help players express themselves on the pitch, and it combines lightweight fabric and ventilating called HEAT.RDY – which maximises airflow to keep players cool and the lightweight fabric makes for lightning movement.

The heat-pressed badge on the chest and specially created sign-off on the back neck finish the bold look in football style.

Details on the Spain Away Women's kit for Euro 2025

The unique logo on the back of the shirt is exclusive to the Spanish jersey (Image credit: Adidas)

Like the entire range of Euro 2025 away jerseys it's made with 100 percent recycled materials. By reusing materials that have already been created, Adidas say it helps to reduce waste, decrease reliance on finite resources and reduce the footprint of the products they make.

The Spain 25 (Women's Team) Away Authentic Jersey is available to buy now from Adidas and selected retailers priced at £130.

Buy the shirt

Adidas Spain Away Women's shirt

Adidas Spain Away Women's shirt (Image credit: Adidas)

Adidas Spain 25 (Women's Team) Away Jersey

A total work of art drawing inspiration from Spanish art and culture

Specifications

Colour: Chalk White
Sizes: 2XS-2XL

Reasons to buy

+
A modern artistic original
+
Innovative new colour design
+
Made from recycled material

Reasons to avoid

-
Pretty costly
-
Colour might not appeal to everyone
TOPICS
Paul Brett
Paul Brett
Deals writer

Paul joins Four Four Two as a deal writer and has spent the last few years working at Future writing for Bike Perfect, Cycling News and Cycling Weekly. A huge football fan he's supported Celtic and Scotland for as long as he can remember. Paul hopes one day to see Scotland finally make it out of a World Cup or Euros group and into a knockout phase for the first time.

More about sport
West Ham United&#039;s English head coach Graham Potter reacts during the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Brentford at the London Stadium, in London on February 15, 2025.

Graham Potter can save West Ham but they must first pay the price of a chaotic summer
Musician Rod Stewart (R) is interviewed by Peter Schmeichel (L) on CBS Sport prior to the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off First Leg match between Celtic FC and FC Bayern München at Celtic Park on February 12, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland

'I've had a few' Rod Stewart's pitchside interview on CBS with Peter Schmeichel, Kate Scott, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah 'big knees' Richards was a breath of fresh air and proves the US audience are having more fun than us in the UK
Manchester United&#039;s minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is planning to axe another 100 jobs

Manchester United to hire Paris Saint-Germain man in bid to fix chaos behind the scenes: report
See more latest