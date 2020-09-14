Thembinkosi Lorch arrested for allegedly assaulting girlfriend

Orlando Pirates attacker Thembinkosi Lorch was arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, Nokuphiwa Mathithibala, according to a report.

The 27-year-old was arrested on Sunday evening after his girlfriend opened a case of assault against him at the Midrand police station, according to Sunday World.

The newspaper reports that Lorch allegedly slapped and strangled Mathithibala after she asked him where he had been, following his absence for six hours.

Lorch then allegedly slapped and strangled his girlfriend, while sitting on top of her after she had asked him about his whereabouts.

Lorch thereafter took the one of his two cars and drove off with his friend, leaving Mathithibala stranded in the Midrand complex.

Provincial police spokesperson Kay Makhubele confirmed that a case of assault was opened against Lorch, and said the Pirates attacker was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning at his complex.

‘It is reported that the suspect physically assaulted the complainant after a verbal exchange between the two, and the victim was allegedly rescued by the suspect’s friend who was present at the time of the incident that is related to domestic,’ said Makhubele.

Meanwhile, Pirates have since released the following statement:

‘Orlando Pirates Football Club is aware of an alleged incident involving Thembinkosi Lorch.

‘This matter is currently in the hands of the authorities. As a club we cannot comment further except to say that we condemn all forms of violence, especially violence against women and children. We support the rights of each and every individual but we strongly condemn violence.

‘This country has witnessed some of the most appalling cases of GBV and we do not take this matter lightly, however we need to respect the process undertaken by the authorities and allow the law to take its course.’