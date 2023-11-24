These Kylian Mbappe boots are my favourite of 2023, and they just got a whole lot more affordable

Kylian Mbappe is one of the world's greatest footballers, so when his football boots were put on offer I simply had to tell you about it.

There are plenty of Black Friday football deals around at the moment, and I've been trawling through online shop after online shop in an attempt to find a gem. After hours and hours of looking, though, nothing has stood out to me quite as much as the wheels Mbappe wore throughout September.

A Nike Mercurial Vapor 15 wearer, the Frenchman has enjoyed playing in one of the lightest boots the American manufacturer has ever created, bagging 15 goals in 15 games for PSG.

They're pure beauties, in every possible way. The 'Baltic Blue' colourway really pops, while the cartoonish writing plastered across is extremely appealing.

Bold and brash, they stand out among a plethora of pretenders attempting to catch the attention. Out of every boot on the market, this is undeniably my favourite. From the 'SWOOSH' bursting out of the Nike logo to Mbappe's initials, plus the colourway, this is an exceptional offering.

But, if unlike me, you're not a major fan, then don't fret. Pro:Direct has a range of other deals this Black Friday to take advantage of.

Anyway, giving a a real sense of speed, these boots are supercharged with football fun - the game seems so serious these days, so why not rediscover that childlike passion again by tying these up in their nostalgically brilliant comic book-style.

Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite FG x Kylian Mbappe Was £245 Now £200

If they're good enough for Mbappe, they're certainly good enough for us. I can't lie, I really love these. The yellow and blue contrast brilliantly, while the Mbappe initials and intricate design really stand out. The £45 saving adds the cherry on top.

