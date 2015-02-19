Thiago back in Bayern Munich training

The Spanish midfielder underwent surgery on the medial collateral ligament in his right knee in October and has not played this season.

However, the 23-year-old took part in indivudual training at Bayern's Sabener Strasse base on Thursday, having returned to Germany from Spain a day earlier.

"In the sunshine and with high spirits Thiago recorded his rehab training in Munich on Thursday," a statement on Bayern's website explained.

"One day after his return to Sabener Strasse, the Spaniard completed a good hour-long run on the grass and sweated further in the Performance Centre."