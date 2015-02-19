Thiago back in Bayern Munich training
Thiago Alacantara returned to light training with Bayern Munich on Thursday as part of his rehabilitation from a long-term knee injury.
The Spanish midfielder underwent surgery on the medial collateral ligament in his right knee in October and has not played this season.
However, the 23-year-old took part in indivudual training at Bayern's Sabener Strasse base on Thursday, having returned to Germany from Spain a day earlier.
"In the sunshine and with high spirits Thiago recorded his rehab training in Munich on Thursday," a statement on Bayern's website explained.
"One day after his return to Sabener Strasse, the Spaniard completed a good hour-long run on the grass and sweated further in the Performance Centre."
