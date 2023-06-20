Thomas Partey told he can leave Arsenal this summer – report
Ghanian midfielder Partey has been granted permission to speak to other clubs, according to reports
Arsenal have informed star midfield enforcer Thomas Partey that is welcome to leave the Emirates this summer.
According to transfer news outlet 90min, Ghana international Partey has made it clear that he would be interested in a move to the Saudi Pro League. A number of high-profile players have made the move to the Middle Eastern nation recently, including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema. Lionel Messi was also heavily linked with a move but rejected the opportunity to sign for Inter Miami instead.
A key reason so many players are making the move is the eye-watering contracts being handed to top stars. Partey is said to be interested in taking part in the exodus. According to 90min, he informed Arsenal bosses of his desire to speak to clubs in the Saudi Pro League and their response was that they are happy for the player to do so.
Partey has been a key performer for the North London side since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2020. He has made 99 appearances, scoring five goals, and cemented himself into the first team as vital cog in midfield. Mikel Arteta is a keen admirer of Parety, whose ball-winning and passing capabilities have formed the bedrock of the side's play in recent seasons.
However, Arsenal are keen to bring other midfielders in this summer, including Declan Rice. The West Ham player is open to a move to Arsenal, and would provide a similar service in midfield.
It is unclear if there is yet solid interest in Partey from potential Saudi buyers.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
