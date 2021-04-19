Thomas Tuchel says he wants to stay at Chelsea amid contractual uncertainty

Thomas Tuchel says he feels “like part of the Chelsea family” after masterminding a 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday.

Tuchel has done a fine job since replacing Frank Lampard in the Stamford Bridge hot seat in January.

As well as guiding the Blues to the FA Cup final, he has also brought them back into the race for the top four in the Premier League.

And Chelsea will take part in the last four of the Champions League later this month for the first time since 2014.

Tuchel was only handed an 18-month deal when he took the reins in west London, and the German admitted he was initially surprised at the length of the contract .

Despite his fine start to life in English football, Tuchel has yet to put pen to paper on an extended contract.

But the former PSG and Borussia Dortmund head coach insists he is happy at the club and hinted he would be willing to sign a longer deal.

“The point is that I had these concerns [about the length of my contract] and after five, maybe 15 minutes, I said to myself that it changes nothing how many years this contract is,” he said.

“I demand from myself to deliver, to have an impact and to be the best I can. So this will not change in the future. If I deserve to stay, I am super happy to stay and I will try to stay as long as possible. I feel like a part of the Chelsea family.

“The club feels super professional here, we have unbelievable quality of support, amount of support and we have a team which it is a pleasure to be at the side-line of and to fight with this team, so honestly, I don’t care what it says in my contract. I need to deserve to stay longer.

“If I deserve to stay longer, I will stay longer, no matter what it says. This is what I demand from myself and I feel free at the moment also and I feel good.

“I am at the right place at the right moment. Everything else will fall into its place when it is there. If I want to stay longer, I deliver week after week.”

