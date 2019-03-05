Today's football rumours: Manchester United face major fight for Jadon Sancho and more

What the papers say

Manchester United are preparing to fight PSG for Jadon Sancho, which could lead to the Borussia Dortmund winger becoming the first £100 million English footballer, the Daily Telegraph claims. The 18-year-old is the top summer forward target for both clubs after impressing following his £8 million move to Dortmund in August 2017, and the Bundesliga leaders know interest from both clubs will drive his price higher, the paper says.

Tottenham are eyeing up a move for Notts County teenager Kion Etete, the Daily Mail reports. The 17-year-old has had a week’s trial at the Premier League club and they will continue to monitor his progress in the coming weeks, the paper says.

Manchester rivals City and United, as well as Liverpool, are reportedly set for a transfer battle for Real Madrid’s Isco. The Sun says reports in Italy suggest the Premier League rivals have all identified the Spaniard as a summer target, with Real president Florentino Perez ready to offload the 26-year-old at the end of the season. Juventus are also said to be keen on the midfielder.

Isco could be headed for the Premier League (Adam Davy/PA)

Bayern Munich are reportedly looking to launch a bid for 18-year-old Xavier Amaechi. The Daily Mirror says the winger is one of the most highly regarded youngsters in the Arsenal academy, with Bayern among a host of clubs keeping tabs on him.

Players to watch

Bernardo Silva: Manchester City are looking to reward the midfielder with a new six-year contract, according to Sky Sports News. The 24-year-old has been in impressive form this season, and negotiations are reportedly close to being concluded on a £200,000-a-week deal to keep him at the Etihad until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Manchester City are said to be close to agreeing a new deal with Bernardo Silva (Nick Potts/PA)

Cengiz Under: Arsenal are monitoring the Roma winger, according to reports. Italian website CalcioMercato claims that the Premier League outfit have scouted the 21-year-old Turkey international multiple times in the past and are keen to sign him.