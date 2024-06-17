'Too clever' Eni Aluko slams Manchester City star Jeremy Doku for his part in Slovakia goal against Belgium

Eni Aluko believes Jeremy Doku was being 'too clever' as Slovakia shot into a first-half lead against Belgium at Euro 2024.

The Manchester City star attempted to weave his way out of trouble before his wayward pass across the penalty box meant Francesco Calzona's side pounced with devastating effect.

After Koen Casteels made a strong initial save, the rebound was tapped in by Ivan Schranz from close range, handing Slovakia an early advantage.

WATCH | How Germany Just BROKE Scotland's System

Speaking via ITV's coverage from Germany, Aluko believed it was neither the time, or the place, for Doku to be attempting to dribble his way out of danger.

"That's not the position you want to see [Jeremy] Doku dribbling, it is too clever," she began. He is trying to be too casual and then he gets caught in two minds. Slovakia capitalise, it is a great flick and finish.

"It gives Slovakia something to hang onto because Belgium have created a lot of chances."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Milan Skriniar celebrates wildly following Slovakia's opening goal against Belgium. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With stars including Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Amadou Onana all on show for Domenico Tedesco's side, Belgium's early display won't have filled supporters with joy.

Often labelled the golden generation of Belgian football, Slovakia's stern defensive display saw them hold on to cause a massive upset and defeat the Belgian's 1-0, throwing Group F wide open.

"They have had their chance but last little bit, that final connection is lacking. certainly from Lukaku who had chances," added Aluko at half-time.

"He could have brought the game level and Doku, when he dribbles higher up the pitch, he is unstoppable. His touch, high up the pitch, this is where you want him to do his stuff."

More Euro 2024 stories

We have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. Can’t make it out there? Don’t worry: here’s how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world

We also have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.

With plenty of favourites for the tournament in 2024, here's a look at the previous records of some of the bigger nations at the tournament.