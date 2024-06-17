'Too clever' Eni Aluko slams Manchester City star Jeremy Doku for his part in Slovakia goal against Belgium

By
published

Jeremy Doku's performance in the first half was widely criticised by Eni Aluko during ITV's coverage

Jeremy Doku of Belgium during the Group E - UEFA EURO 2024 match between Belgium and Slovakia at Deutsche Bank Park on June 17, 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany
Eni Aluko wasn't impressed with Jeremy Doku's first half performance (Image credit: Future)

Eni Aluko believes Jeremy Doku was being 'too clever' as Slovakia shot into a first-half lead against Belgium at Euro 2024.

The Manchester City star attempted to weave his way out of trouble before his wayward pass across the penalty box meant Francesco Calzona's side pounced with devastating effect.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Bio: Matthew is a freelance journalist and has currently racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.