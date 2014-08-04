Toronto's Defoe sidelined with groin strain
Toronto FC were dealt a blow as star forward Jermain Defoe was ruled out for up to three weeks with a groin strain.
It means the former England international, 31, misses the MLS All-Star game against Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on Wednesday.
In a statement on Monday, the Eastern Conference's third-placed team confirmed Defoe would miss "approximately 2-3 weeks".
Defoe's first season in the United States has been a successful one, scoring 11 league goals.
The former Tottenham forward's absence is a blow to Toronto.
Ryan Nelsen's men have key matches against the Columbus Crew and conference leaders Sporting Kansas City in the next fortnight.
