Tottenham could receive seismic Qatari investment - but Daniel Levy will continue as chairman: report

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy could receive a long-term contract to remain at the club, even if the proposed Qatari takeover goes through.

Daniel Levy became the Tottenham chairman in 2001 after ENIC had successfully completed the purchase of the club's majority shares, and is the Premier League's current longest-serving chairman.

Despite overseeing the construction of the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and investing into best-in-class training facilities, Levy has faced continuous pressure from Spurs fans over the investment into the squad. During his 24 years at the helm, Tottenham have just one League Cup triumph to their name.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to remain even with new investment

Levy has been the chairman since 2001

Valued at £3.75bn, Tottenham have been the subject of takeover interest from private individuals from Qatar in recent times, rather than the government-backed Qatar Sports Investment (QSI), which ows PSG, or Sheikh Jassim, who attempted to buy Manchester United. The interest has been ongoing and longstanding, with American and other Middle Eastern investors also interested in acquiring the club.

But while the club aren't currently involved in negotiations regarding a takeover, plans are still being made in the event that a phased buyout takes place.

Spurs fans aren't happy with Levy

According to the Guardian, if that does happen then the Qatari investors will look to keep Daniel Levy in situ at Tottenham, with the club's current chairman touted for a long-term contract.

The report suggests that the proposed group are keen to keep Levy's expertise at Tottenham, regardless of consistent 'Levy out' chants permeating through both the home fans and away following.

Ange Postecoglou is also under pressure at Tottenham. Not only are they sat 14th in the Premier League at this stage of the season, but a torrid four-day spell in which they were knocked out of both the FA Cup and League Cup further emphasised the club's struggles this term.

With the Europa League the only real thing Spurs have to left to play for in 2024/25, Postecoglou will hope he can get as many first team players back fit in time. Cristian Romero, James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Dominic Solanke and Brennan Johnson are currently all on the sidelines.

Another trophyless season looks likely at Tottenham, following their FA Cup and League Cup defeats (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, it somewhat makes sense that Qatari investors would want to keep Daniel Levy at Tottenham, but not on a long-term contract. He would prove useful in explaining the intricacies of the Premier League and negotiating, but ultimately the new investors need someone who is willing to add real quality in the search for trophies.

Tottenham are back in Premier League action on Sunday as they host Manchester United.