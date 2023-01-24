Tottenham given huge Nicolo Zaniolo demands: report
Tottenham and AC Milan are interested in Nicolo Zaniolo, who wants to leave Roma
Tottenham Hotspur face competition from AC Milan for wantaway Roma forward Nicolo Zaniolo, but both clubs remain far from meeting the Giallorossi’s demands.
Zaniolo’s time in Rome looks to be up after a tumultuous start to the year.
He was booed off by his own fans in a Coppa Italia game against Genoa and hasn’t appeared since, falling ill for the next home game against Fiorentina before refusing to travel to Spezia on Sunday.
Roma boss Jose Mourinho admitted at the weekend that Zaniolo wants to leave, but said he expects the Italy international to stay because no suitable offers have arrived.
Sky Italia (opens in new tab) have now shed light on what the Portuguese manager meant.
Roma are ready to listen to offers for Zaniolo, but they value him at around €35-40 million.
Spurs’ proposal was to bring the 23-year-old in on loan with the obligation to buy for €20-25m, if appearance and Champions League qualification clauses are met.
That bid was rejected, but Roma could soon receive another from Milan after the Italian champions entered talks with Zaniolo’s representatives.
The former Inter Milan youth player is interested in returning to San Siro, but there is again a big discrepancy between offer and demands.
Milan also want a loan deal with the obligation to buy coming in if they qualify for the Champions League, but they are only ready to offer €19m with another €3m in add-ons.
It’s unlikely that Roma will accept those terms from a direct domestic rival, leaving Zaniolo’s future up in the air.
The Italian has scored one goal in 13 Serie A games this season and is valued by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab)at €30m.
More Tottenham stories
Three England stars are on the radar for Spurs. Tottenham have been linked with a shock swoop for Harry Maguire, who could leave Manchester United this year. James Maddison could be about to leave Leicester, meanwhile, according to their manager Brendan Rodgers. Jordan Pickford has also been touted for a transfer.
Piero Hincapie is being linked with a big summer move and Pedro Porro could be on his way. In terms of outgoings, however, the big rumours are linking Harry Kane with an exit – this time to Real Madrid.
In other news, there have been rumours recently that PSG's Qatari ownership are interested in investing in Spurs.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.