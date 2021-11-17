Tottenham Hotspur: Antonio Conte has big hopes for two stars, with transfers sorted soon

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte is hoping to revive the careers of two of his players - with a transfer shortlist set to be drawn up in December.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano says that both Tanguy Ndombele and Dele Alli still have futures in north London with the Italian said to be interested in seeing a change from them both. Should they fail to impress, both could be replaced.

"Antonio Conte’s mission during this new era is to give value to the players he has in the team," Romano told the Here We Go podcast.

"To see if these players are available for his project, or whether they need to change their mentality.

"Dele Alli is one of the players Conte hopes to change in the coming weeks, same for Ndombele, he wants to trust his team.

"Then in December, he will decide together with Fabio Paratici what kind of players they need."

Dele Alli was a huge success when he first arrived for a mere £5m at Tottenham from MK Dons, combining with Harry Kane to propel Spurs up the league and into a title fight with Leicester City.

Alli was always a favourite during Mauricio Pochettino's time as manager. The midfielder became known for his late runs into the penalty area and even scored at the 2018 World Cup - but since Jose Mourinho came to Tottenham, the Englishman has found it difficult to rekindle past form.

Alli was scarcely used last season and began this current campaign under Nuno Espirito Santo. Still just 25, he has underwhelmed for a while now and looked particularly poor in the North London Derby earlier this season when paired in a midfield with Ndombele ahead of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Ndombele is a very different story, however. A £60m signing from Olympique Lyonnais, the Frenchman has never truly hit the consistency that Tottenham wanted from him, reportedly experiencing friction with Mourinho.

The record signing was linked with a move away from the Premier League over the summer but will now have to fight for a place in Conte's team, with Alli.