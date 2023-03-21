Tottenham in talks with Bundesliga coach to replace Antonio Conte: report

Tottenham Hotspur are on the brink of parting company with Antonio Conte, as a potential new manager holds talks with the north Londoners.

On Saturday, Conte launched into an incredible rant during his press conference, following his side's 3-3 draw with Southampton. The Italian took aim at what he called "selfish" players while criticising the hierarchy of the club for good measure.

"They don't want to play under pressure," Conte said. "They don't want to play under stress. Tottenham's story is this. 20 years there is the owner and they never won something. Why?"

Antonio Conte could well have managed his final Tottenham game (Image credit: Sky Sports)

The Mail (opens in new tab) has claimed that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is set to sack Conte during the international break, with the head coach himself now back in his native Italy.

German outlet BILD (opens in new tab), meanwhile, has gone a step further, revealing that contact has been made between Spurs and Eintracht Frankfurt boss, Oliver Glasner.

Glasner has impressed during his two-year stint at Die Adler, winning last season's Europa League and building a solid team challenging for European places. Prior to his time at Deutsche Bank Park, he was at Wolfsburg, where he also impressed, taking Die Weissgrunen into the Champions League.

The 48-year-old would be the first Tottenham boss since Juande Ramos in 2007 to have been hired with no prior Premier League experience – but with Glasner still yet to sign a new deal with Eintracht, rumours are intensifying that his future lies elsewhere.

Oliver Glasner looks on prior to the Champions League group D match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Tottenham Hotspur (Image credit: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Glasner managed against Tottenham in this season's Champions League but couldn't beat Conte in either attempt in the group stage.

Tottenham sit fourth in the table at current.

More Tottenham Hotspur stories

Spurs are on red alert after reports emerged suggesting Manchester United (opens in new tab) are lining up a £100m swoop for Harry Kane (opens in new tab) in the summer.

Former Tottenham player Jermaine Jenas has expressed his frustration at the club's record in cup competitions (opens in new tab), after Spurs were knocked out of the FA Cup by Sheffield United last week.

And Beyonce – yes, that one – is causing Tottenham a scheduling headache (opens in new tab) as the business end of the campaign approaches.