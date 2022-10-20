Tottenham report: Antonio Conte to be offered new deal, in bid to fend off PSG interest

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte will be offered a deal until 2025, to keep him from the clutches of Europe's elite.

That's the talk of north London, with chairman Daniel Levy said to want to extend his manager's stay and increase his salary from £15 million to £20m. Conte only took over a year ago after a chastening 3-0 defeat at home to Manchester United marked Nuno Espirito Santo's card.

Last night, Tottenham were beaten once more by United but the club are said to be impressed with Conte's progress, after the 53-year-old took them into the Champions League at the expense of arch-rivals, Arsenal.

Fred of Manchester United celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford (Image credit: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

According to La Repubblica (via Sport Witness (opens in new tab)), Tottenham want to "lock down" Conte until 2025 – but partly over the interest that the Italian has over other clubs.

The report says that he's waiting to see if jobs at either Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain become available.

Conte was previously linked with a move to Juventus recently to return to Turin and replace the under-fire Massimiliano Allegri. When asked about the rumours ahead of the United fixture, Conte replied, "My contract in this moment is not important."

The Tottenham boss has previously denied links to PSG but hasn't been clear about his long-term future (opens in new tab).

Daniel Levy wants to tie Antonio Conte down long-term (Image credit: PA Images)

Tottenham are currently enjoying their best start to a season ever. The Lilywhites sit third in the league after 10 games, four points off the top.

Conte's average club tenure is just over a year, according to Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Tottenham Hotspur stories

Antonio Conte has told his Tottenham squad that there is no one "undroppable" this season.

New star Richarlison has told FFT exclusively that he joined Spurs because Everton "lacked ambition", while confirming that there was interest from Chelsea. Tottenham apparently want to sign Jan Oblak and are bracing themselves for Bayern Munich reviving interest in Harry Kane.

Conte has denied that he could return to Juventus, meanwhile, and hit out at refereeing in the Premier League.