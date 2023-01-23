Tottenham to make incredible Nicolo Zaniolo swap deal, incensing Roma chief: report

Tottenham want Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo in north London – and it's caused quite a stir in the Eternal City.

The Italian attacker who netted the winner for La Lupa's Europa Conference League win last season has been high on the priority list for a Tottenham Hotspur side who have lacked creativity and cutting edge this season. Zaniolo pulled out of Roma's squad for the game against Spezia at the weekend, reportedly handing in a transfer request (opens in new tab) amidst interest from the Premier League.

The 23-year-old only signed an extension to his deal last summer per Calciomercato (opens in new tab), however, seemingly ending exit speculation. Now, it's angered those in Rome who claim he's putting his own desires above Jose Mourinho's team.

Antonio Conte's time as Inter Milan manager never coincided with Zaniolo's time at the San Siro, with the player leaving before the manager arrived (Image credit: Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

“All of us in football know there are two different seasons, one where the transfer market is closed and we can all relax a bit more, another when the transfer window is open and someone tries to put individual interests in front of those of the collective,” Giallorossi director Tiago Pinto told DAZN (opens in new tab), via Football Italia (opens in new tab).

“Unfortunately, it is not the first time this has happened. Today all those who are here have the desire and motivation to fight for Roma and bring the three points home.

“I might’ve made many mistakes, but from my first day at Roma to my last, the collective needs and interests of Roma will always come first.”

Tottenham are pursuing a swap deal involving Bryan Gil, according to Football Insider (opens in new tab) – while Roma would prefer £30 million upfront to their mesmeric attacker.

Bryan Gil could be on the way to Roma in exchange for Nicolo Zaniolo (Image credit: Getty)

Gil actually joined Tottenham in a swap deal, swapping Sevilla for the Lilywhites in a transfer that saw Erik Lamela head in the opposite direction.

Zaniolo is valued at €30m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Tottenham stories

Three England stars are on the radar for Spurs. Tottenham have been linked with a shock swoop for Harry Maguire, who could leave Manchester United this year. James Maddison could be about to leave Leicester, meanwhile, according to their manager Brendan Rodgers. Jordan Pickford has also been touted for a transfer.

Piero Hincapie is being linked with a big summer move and Pedro Porro could be on his way. In terms of outgoings, however, the big rumours are linking Harry Kane with an exit – this time to Real Madrid.

In other news, there have been rumours recently that PSG's Qatari ownership are interested in investing in Spurs.