Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Harry Kane ready to leave Spurs with Manchester United keen

Harry Kane has long been a target for Manchester United, who are hopeful of tempting him to Old Trafford after Tottenham Hotspur’s recent struggles.

According to The Express, Kane wants to leave Spurs this summer amid concerns that the club’s faith in Jose Mourinho is misplaced.

Man United are desperate to sign a prolific first-choice striker and Kane would certainly fit the bill, having scored at least 20 goals in each of his last seven seasons.

His creative skills have been particularly impressive during the current campaign, with 16 assists to go alongside his 27 goals in all competitions.

Kane enjoyed a close relationship with Mauricio Pochettino, who was sacked in November 2019 and replaced by a more defensive-minded and confrontational manager in Mourinho.

It was hoped that he could lead Spurs to a first trophy since 2008, but an embarrassing collapse to Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League saw them knocked out in the round of 16.

Unless Tottenham beat Manchester City in next month’s League Cup final, they will end the season empty-handed.

Their league form has also given cause for concern. Since topping the table in December, Spurs have lost eight of their last 17 games, leaving them sixth and in danger of missing out on European qualification.

Despite being knocked out of the FA Cup by Leicester City yesterday, Man United are in the quarter-finals of the Europa League and remain on course to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

They are currently second in the table, nine points ahead of Spurs, and ready to invest in a new focal point for their attack.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have all played through the middle, but prefer cutting in from the flanks, while Edinson Cavani’s future remains uncertain.

The Uruguayan international signed a one-year contract in October, with the option of a further year, but is now 34 and reportedly keen to return to South America.