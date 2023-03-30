Tottenham Hotspur report: Spurs close to agreeing first summer signing from Barcelona, despite internal turmoil

Tottenham Hotspur might not have a manager – but they're closing in on a first signing of the summer transfer window.

In a dramatic fortnight for the Lilywhites, Antonio Conte was dismissed from his position after launching into an extraordinary rant in a press conference, following his side dropping two points against Southampton in the last game before the international break.

Days later, FIFA extended managing director of football Fabio Paratici's initial ban from all football in Italy, to come into effect worldwide. Despite this difficulty behind the scenes, however, it's looking like Spurs can still operate in the transfer market.

Antonio Conte addresses the press conference after the 3-3 draw with Southampton (Image credit: Sky Sports)

According to Spanish outlet Sport (opens in new tab), Clement Lenglet wants to continue his stay in north London, after becoming an option in Conte's back three this term.

The Frenchman arrived last summer from Barcelona on a year-long loan – and the report states that Levy has now approached the Catalan outfit to negotiate a permanent move.

A figure of just £12.3 million (€14m) is being discussed, with talks advancing well, meaning that the deal could be tied up potentially before a new manager arrives.

Still just 27 years old, Lenglet was considered a first-teamer at the Camp Nou at one point, winning a La Liga title. As a left-footed centre-back on the left of the three for Spurs, he's made 27 appearances in all competitions while in north London.

Clement Lenglet looks set to move to England permanently (Image credit: Getty)

Tottenham are also believed to be in the market for another goalkeeper this summer – but their major transfer business could revolve around the future of record signing and talisman Harry Kane.

Lenglet is valued at just €12m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

