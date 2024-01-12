Tottenham Hotspur announce triple deal – with fourth move on the way: report

Tottenham’s busy January transfer window saw the club confirm three transfers on Thursday evening and it doesn’t look like Ange Postecogolu’s side will be slowing down in the market just yet.

After bringing in Timo Werner to boost their depleted attack earlier in the week, defence was the focus of Spurs’ latest flurry of activity, which was headlined by the arrival of Radu Dragusin.

The Romanian international has been snapped up for £25million from Italian side Genoa after Spurs were able to see off competition from Bayern Munich to land the highly-rated 21-year-old centre-back. Dragusin has put pen to paper on a deal that will run until 2030 and will wear the number six shirt in north London.

Moving in the opposite direction is full-back Djed Spence, who saw his loan move at Leeds United end early this month. He heads to Italy on loan for the rest of the campaign, with Genoa having an option to sign him on a permanent deal for £8.5million in the summer.

Thursday night’s other confirmed deal saw Eric Dier reuniting with Harry Kane at Bayern Munich. Dier joins the Bundesliga giants on loan initially, with Bayern having a €4m option to sign him permanently in the summer, which would close the curtain on the England international’s ten-year Spurs career.

This triple deal comes after links to Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher re-emerged earlier this week with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the England midfielder ‘remains admired’ by Postecoglou.

Should Spurs land another midfielder this month it could mark the end of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s time at the club after the Dane was linked with a move to Serie A.

