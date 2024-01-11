Liverpool move for superstar striker revealed, as Tottenham seal transfer: report

Liverpool's move for a forward has been revealed, as Tottenham Hotspur capitalise on the transfer that never was.

Germany international Timo Werner is gearing up for his latest challenge after his loan move from RB Leipzig to Tottenham was completed on Tuesday. The 27-year-old has been brought in to add firepower to a Spurs side that have dropped off the pace over their past two months following their quick start to the season.

Ange Postecoglou's side sit fifth in the Premier League, six points off leaders Liverpool. And for Werner, the prospect of chasing down Jurgen Klopp’s side will act as a reminder of how close he came to joining the Reds back in 2020.

Timo Werner during his time at Chelsea (Image credit: PA)

At that time, the striker was seen as one of Europe’s most promising forwards with a number of clubs monitoring his situation. It was Chelsea who would win the chase for his signature, landing him in a £50million move from RB Leipzig.

That move, however, did not go to plan and after scoring just 23 times in 89 matches for the Blues, he retuned to Leipzig. But it could all have been very different, according to journalist Neil Jones, who has lifted the lid on how close the striker was to moving to Liverpool.

“In 2020, he was very much on the agenda at Liverpool,” Jones wrote for Caught Offside. “They tracked him extensively, conducted detailed research into his background and character, and were engaged in a lengthy dialogue with RB Leipzig over a potential deal.

Werner moved to Chelsea when it became clear he wouldn't oust the likes of Mane or Salah from the first-choice XI (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Chelsea, though, won the argument, convincing the player that he would be a more integral part of their side than at Anfield, where the established front three of (Mo) Salah, (Sadio) Mane and (Roberto) Firmino was still in its pomp, and offering better personal terms in the process.”

Liverpool would then switch their attention to Diogo Jota who joined from Wolverhampton Wanders and would go on to be a key player under Klopp, netting 50 goals across all competitions so far for the Reds as Werner toiled.

“I think he is a great example of a player whose career could have turned out very differently had he chosen his next move a little more carefully in key moments,” Jones added.

Werner will be hoping to make his Spurs debut on Sunday when his new side visit Old Trafford to take on Manchester United.

