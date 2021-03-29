Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Spurs leading the race to sign RB Leipzig captain Marcel Sabitzer

Marcel Sabitzer has confirmed that he wants to leave RB Leipzig this summer and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly favourites to sign him.

According to Bild, the midfielder feels that he has achieved all he can with the German club and is now seeking a fresh challenge in the Premier League.

Spurs expect to face competition from Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool as they look to complete a deal for the in-demand Sabitzer.

His hard-running, all-action style is well-suited to English football and he showed Tottenham his quality up close last season, scoring a brace to dump them out of the Champions League.

The Leipzig captain stole the limelight ahead of Timo Werner and Dayot Upamecano, firing in from range and then converting a near-post header.

In addition to a late strike from substitute Emil Forsberg, Sabitzer’s goals completed a 4-0 win on aggregate as Leipzig progressed to the quarter-finals at Tottenham's expense.

Sabitzer, who turned 27 earlier this month, joined his current club in 2014, helping them win promotion to the Bundesliga and then become established as one of the division’s leading forces.

He has made 219 appearances for Leipzig in all competitions, scoring an impressive 50 goals from midfield.

Last season was his most prolific campaign yet as Julian Nagelsmann’s side finished third and made history by reaching the Champions League semi-finals, where they lost 3-0 to Paris Saint-Germain.

They are currently second, four points behind leaders Bayern Munich, in their ambitious pursuit of a first-ever Bundesliga title.

Sabitzer has led the way as one of Leipzig’s most consistent performers, setting the tone with his crisp passing and tireless pressing.

He can play in holding midfield, off the front, or even out wide, and has taken on greater responsibility for his national team too.

The Austrian has 47 caps and started in yesterday’s 3-1 win over the Faroe Islands ahead of a crunch tie against Denmark on Wednesday.