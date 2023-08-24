Tottenham Hotspur launch £34m bid for prolific striker to replace Harry Kane: report

Tottenham Hotspur are still on the hunt for a striker after selling talisman Harry Kane to Bayern Munich over a week ago, and it seems Ange Postecoglou has settled on his ideal target.

Tottenham are currently limited when it comes to out-and-out strikers in their squad, with Richarlison the only recognised centre-forward available. The Brazilian only bagged one Premier League goal last season, though, and Spurs are after someone a little more prolific in front of goal.

While players such as Jonathan David, Gift Orban and Mehdi Taremi have all been heavily linked with Tottenham in recent days, it seems Spurs are readying a bid for another striker from a European side.

According to football agent Morris Pagniello, speaking to Mexican outlet Medio Tiempo, Tottenham are preparing an opening bid of £34m for Feyenoord and Mexican international Santiago Gimenez.

“Santi is one of the top 10 players in Europe, of the strikers there are because there are few and now with the departure of many strikers to Saudi Arabia, there are few on the market,” he said.

“Then even Tottenham (became interested), many clubs; I have a friend who trains there and there are many clubs that would like to have Santi this season.”

Gimenez scored 15 goals in 32 appearances in the Eredivisie for Feyenoord last season, and while he recently renewed his contract with the Dutch champions, a strong offer from Spurs could tempt them to sell the 22-year-old.

Tottenham certainly have the money, too, after bringing in £86m for the transfer of Kane. Gimenez would add more attacking options to Postecoglou's side, and he's a typical No.9 who plays in and around the penalty area with physicality and a sharp eye for goal.

Transfermarkt currently values Gimenez at £22m.

