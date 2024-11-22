Tottenham star now 'ostracised' as exit looms: report

Tottenham Hotspur have endured a turbulent start to their second season under manager Ange Postecoglou, finding consistent performances hard to come by in the early knockings of the campaign.

The North London outfit currently sit 10th in the Premier League, having lost five of their opening 11 league games topped off by a disappointing home defeat to Ipswich Town before the international break.

Issues spread away from the field after midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was handed a seven-match ban for racially motivated comments made over the summer regarding Heung-Min Son and his South Korean teammates.

Tottenham star now 'ostracised' as exit looms

Sergio Reguilon looks set to leave Tottenham in the coming months (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another player facing issues at the club is forgotten man Sergio Reguilon, who has failed to make a single appearance in any competition since returning from his loan at Brentford over the summer.

The Spaniard, who joined the club in a €30 million move from Real Madrid in 2020, has endured a number of loan moves in recent years, most notably to Manchester United in the first half of last season.

Reguilon is yet to make an appearance this season.

According to Marca, the defender's absence from the matchday squad has led to his feeling 'ostracised' at the club, opening up the possibility of a January move.

Despite a number of good performances during his six-month spell at Brentford, the Spaniard has failed to win over Postecoglou, who has since omitted him from all but one matchday squad this season - naming him as an unused substitute in the EFL Cup against Coventry City.

His place in the squad was further confirmed earlier in the season when Postecoglou told reporters: “He’s a Spurs player, mate. I mean, we’ve got a training session so it’s a balance that we need 20 players for training, that’s what we do for match day minus one. It didn’t make sense to bring someone like Radu [Dragusin, suspended] or a couple of guys who have got injuries because we won’t get back until late on Thursday.

“We’ve brought a couple of young guys in. The academy played last night and we didn’t want to disrupt that, but we brought a couple of young guys and Reguilon to make sure our training is really good today."

The 27-year-old is expected to draw interest from Spain if a move is to materialise, having spent loan spells at Sevilla and Atletico Madrid in recent years to varying levels of success.

His current contract is set to expire at the end of the season, meaning a departure now seems a foregone conclusion whether in January or the summer.