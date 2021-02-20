Tottenham to wait until end of season to decide Jose Mourinho's future

Jose Mourinho will remain in charge at Tottenham until at least the end of the season, reports suggest.

With Spurs ceding ground in the race for Champions League qualification and losing four of their last five Premier League games, there has been speculation in England and Portugal around the 58-year-old's job security.

According to ESPN, though, chairman Daniel Levy wants to wait until the summer before making any decision on Mourinho’s future.

It would reportedly cost Spurs in the region of £30 million to sack Mourinho now since his contract runs until June 2023.

However, the Portuguese may also have been bought time by the moving of the Carabao Cup final from February to April. Victory over Manchester City would see Spurs claim their first silverware since lifting the same trophy back in 2008 under Jaunde Ramos.

Mourinho took over in North London in November 2019, succeeding Mauricio Pochettino, but could only guide Spurs to a disappointing sixth-placed finish last season, leaving them without Champions League football for the first time since 2014/15.

Should they fail to finish in the top four, Spurs could make it back into the Champions by winning the Europa League, something Mourinho did with Manchester United in 2016/17. They beat Austrian side Wolfsberger 4-1 in the first leg of their Round of 32 tie on Thursday.

