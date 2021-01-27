Tottenham transfer news: Spurs make contact with PSG star Angel Di Maria

Tottenham are weighing up a potential move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Angel Di Maria, according to reports.

Dele Alli continues to be linked with a loan switch to the Parc des Princes, with Mauricio Pochettino keen to be reunited with the England international.

Talks between all parties are said to be progressing well, but a deal reportedly hinges on whether or not Spurs can secure a replacement .

And according to talkSPORT , Tottenham are considering an approach for Di Maria, who is out of contract in the summer.

PSG are not willing to let the Argentina international go this month, so he would probably not be viewed as a short-term replacement for Alli.

However, Di Maria could seek pastures new when his contract expires in June and a second bite at the Premier League might prove tempting for the former Manchester United man.

Di Maria endured a disappointing season at Old Trafford in 2014/15 after being signed for £59.7m.

He has since recaptured his best form in Paris, though, and previously excelled while working with Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid.

The Tottenham boss will hope that his personal relationship with Di Maria might persuade the 32-year-old to move to north London.

Di Maria remains an important player at the Parc des Princes, having started 14 of PSG’s 21 Ligue 1 games this term.

Tying Kylian Mbappe down to an extension is the French club’s priority this summer, and they could therefore be forced to let Di Maria go.

Spurs will no doubt face competition for the ex-Madrid man, who is now free to sign a pre-contract agreement with non-French clubs.

Mourinho’s side return to action in the Premier League when Liverpool visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday.

Spurs have taken seven points from the last nine available and sit sixth in the table at the time of writing.

