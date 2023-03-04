Tottenham want at least £100m for Harry Kane amid Manchester United interest – report

Tottenham (opens in new tab) have reportedly put a price tag of over £100m on Harry Kane, as Spurs' star man continues to be linked with a summer switch to Manchester United (opens in new tab).

Kane is heading towards the final 12 months of his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and talk of a potential departure has intensified in recent weeks.

According to Football Insider (opens in new tab), Spurs will refuse to be negotiated down from their valuation of Kane, 29, who recently surpassed the late Jimmy Greaves to become the club's record goalscorer.

Kane has scored 20 goals in all competitions for Spurs this term (Image credit: Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

With Kane out of contract at the end of next season as things stand, though, clubs could be excused for thinking long and hard about paying such a high fee – even for one of the very best strikers in the world.

United have also been linked with red-hot Napoli (opens in new tab) centre-forward Victor Osimhen, who would reportedly also cost around £100m but, at 24, is four-and-a-half years younger than Kane.

Spurs were said to have demanded £150m (opens in new tab) for Kane when Manchester City (opens in new tab) pursued him in the summer of 2021, after he stated season his desire to leave North London.

Transfermarkt (opens in new tab) currently value Kane at just over half of that amount, which might serve as a more realistic fee for a player of his age profile.

Kane has scored a joint record 53 goals for England (Image credit: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Having become Spurs' all-time leading scorer, Kane has an even bigger milestone in his sights: Alan Shearer's record of 260 Premier League goals – and, currently sitting on 201, he could conceivably get there in the next couple of seasons.

The England captain is also just one goal away from overtaking Wayne Rooney as his country's highest-ever scorer.

