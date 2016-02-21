Totti left out of Roma squad after Spalletti criticism

Roma captain Francesco Totti has been omitted from the team's squad for Sunday's Serie A match against Palermo after publicly criticising coach Luciano Spalletti.

Totti, who has made almost 700 appearances for the club, suggested he could leave Roma at the end of his contract in June, claiming he has been treated disrespectfully.

Spalletti had previously hinted Totti could be in the Roma team for the Palermo match but appeared to change his mind after the 39-year-old's outburst.

"I can't stay at Roma like this," Totti told TG1.

"It hurts to be on the bench. I understand at my age that I play less, but ending my career like this is bad for me as a man and what I've given to Roma. I demand more respect for all I've done here."

Reports in Italy claimed Totti stormed out after being informed by Spalletti that he was not in the squad for the Palermo match.