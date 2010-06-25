Trespassing England fan to learn fate next week

The 32-year-old evaded security and slipped into the England players' changing room after the team's goalless draw with Algeria at Cape Town's Green Point stadium, raising concerns about lax security at the tournament.

England's David Beckham has said the fan, who was arrested on Sunday, did not comment on the team's performance and just said "hello" before walking out.

Cape Town Magistrates' Court was told that Joseph's defence team will make representations to the National Directorate of Public Prosecutions who will determine whether the case should go ahead.

Magistrate Aziz Hamied postponed the hearing until June 30, saying if the case was not dropped, Joseph would then enter a plea and the trial would commence.

A relaxed-looking Joseph, who appeared in court wearing a grey suit, had his bail of 500 rand ($65.58) extended. He has been barred from viewing any other World Cup matches.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook