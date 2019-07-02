Tuesday's big transfer rumours: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confident of quick deal for third summer transfer

What the papers say

Chelsea are close to naming former player Frank Lampard as their new manager, according to the Mail. It says the current Derby boss will return to Stamford Bridge on a three-year, £4 million-a-year deal, which could be confirmed within the next couple of days, and reportedly includes a bonus for Champions League qualification.

With Lampard’s deal looking all the more likely to be rubber-stamped sooner rather than later, Derby are on the hunt for a new boss. According to the Telegraph, the Rams will hold talks with former Holland midfielder Phillip Cocu as a possible successor.

Bruno Fernandes has been linked with Manchester United (Mike Egerton/PA)

Manchester United’s summer rebuild is well under way and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not finished yet. The Express, citing a report in Italy, says the Red Devils are now targeting Sporting midfielder Bruno Fernandes. According to a La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist, United have offered £31 million for the 24-year-old, but it is thought the player’s fee could hold up the deal.

Well that’s the end of the 18/19 season! From achieving my boyhood dreams to having it cut short by injury I’ve enjoyed every second of it! Can’t thank the players, manager and staff enough for their help and support! Now to get back fit and ready to do it again next season pic.twitter.com/wo7W4CohYT

— Sean Longstaff (@seanlongstaff97) May 12, 2019

Meanwhile, the Star is also reporting on United’s possible third signing of the summer, saying Solskjaer is hoping to set up a quickfire deal for Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff. The papers says the club is preparing to make a £15 million bid, with the United boss hoping the 21-year-old can be in place before the squad’s pre-season tour of Australia and the Far East in less than a week’s time.

Social media round-up

Liverpool ‘open to bringing Coutinho back’ in sensational U-turn https://t.co/5X0v3PkXKOpic.twitter.com/jdxAXVjNWN

— The Sun Football (@TheSunFootball) July 2, 2019

Crystal Palace identify Arsenal star as Aaron Wan-Bissaka replacement after Man Utd transferhttps://t.co/knhpHVyVLZpic.twitter.com/uMJ1GZNQOq

— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 2, 2019

Players to watch

A photo posted by on

Carl Jenkinson: After the departure of Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United, Crystal Palace may target the Arsenal defender who is available for £5 million, The Sun says.

Nabil Fekir: Arsenal could sign the Lyon attacking midfielder for £20 million, the Mirror reports. The 25-year-old nearly signed for Liverpool last year – but could now be offered to the Gunners at a cut-price.

NOW READ

QUIZ How many of the 100 most expensive Premier League transfers can you name?

FEATURE David Moyes at Everton: a lost legacy underneath the glass ceiling