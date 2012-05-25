Twinkle-toes Miyaichi wants to be let loose

The 19-year-old winger made his long-awaited full international debut as a substitute in Japan's 2-0 friendly victory over Azerbaijan in midweek.

Now Miyaichi, who can run the 100 metres in 10.6 seconds, wants a meatier role when Japan face Oman on June 3 and Jordan on June 8 at home before travelling to Australia four days later.

"Wherever I've played, I've always scored in my second game," Miyaichi told Japan's Sankei Sports newspaper on Friday. "At Feyenoord and Bolton [on loan from Arsenal] that was the case so it would be great to do it again for Japan."

A goal against Oman would make Miyaichi Japan's youngest goalscorer in World Cup qualifying and Zaccheroni praised his impact after coming on against Azerbaijan.

"Miyaichi is very good in one-on-one situations and above all has a great eye for goal," said the Italian. "He can play on both flanks, gives us width and can create chances for us."

The Asian champions are also drawn alongside Iraq, currently under the charge of former Japan coach Zico, in Group B.