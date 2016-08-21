Valencia best right-back in the world, says Herrera

Ander Herrera has declared Manchester United's Antonio Valencia the world's best right-back, claiming that the Ecuadorian is as good as Juventus defender Dani Alves.

Valencia - who was brought to United by Alex Ferguson in 2009 - has been given a new lease of life at Old Trafford since Jose Mourinho took over as manager, carrying over his fine pre-season form into the Premier League campaign.

And Herrera has no doubts that the 31-year-old is now one of the club's most important players, adding that he believes something special is taking place at Old Trafford.

"I know him and have always liked the way he plays," Herrera told MUTV. "I think Antonio is one of the best right-backs in the world.

"I know he's not a normal right-back because he used to play as a winger, but I think that, right now, he is the best right-back in the world, maybe with Dani Alves, because I like Dani Alves a lot.

"When you have a right-back who is quick to defend and he is crossing maybe six or seven times a game, always or almost always successfully, then he understands football.

"When I have the ball, I know that Antonio's always ready to receive it, always to give you one solution.

"I think he's going to be very important this season. He has already been very important for the club, he has already been here seven years, but I think I told you at the end of the last season something good is being cooked and everyone wants to be part of that."