Van Bommel leaving Milan to rejoin PSV

Van Bommel, who joined Milan from Bayern Munich in January 2011, becomes the fourth player to announce his departure from the club this week, following striker Filippo Inzaghi, midfielder Gennaro Gattuso and defender Alessandro Nesta.

"That's life, and there comes a time when you have to leave. When I came here everyone told me that this club was like a family, and it's true. It is like that," Van Bommel said.

The midfielder played for PSV from 1999 to 2005 before joining Barcelona where he won the title and Champions League.

AC Milan lost their Serie A title to Juventus last weekend.