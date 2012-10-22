Van Buyten to miss Bayern battle at Lille

While the Belgian international did not travel with the team, coach Jupp Heynckes has forward Claudio Pizzaro at his disposal again. Pizzaro was rested for Bayern's 5-0 league win at Duesseldorf on Saturday after flying in from Peru.

"We are in a good position and have high hopes for our match in Lille," club CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told reporters. "We do have some increased pressure after our defeat against BATE Borisov but it is up to the team to carve out a win tomorrow."

The Bavarians, who have set a Bundesliga record for the best start to a campaign with eight wins from eight games, are third in Group F on three points after losing 3-1 to Belarusian side BATE earlier this month.

Lille have yet to win a point in the competition.