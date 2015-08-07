Van Gaal hints at Pedro move after Di Maria exit

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has hinted at a move for Barcelona forward Pedro after stating his desire to bring in a pacy attacking player to replace Angel di Maria.

Argentina winger Di Maria completed his drawn-out move to Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday, bringing an end to a disappointing one-season spell at Old Trafford.

Barcelona forward Pedro is reportedly United's top target, with the 28-year-old - a World Cup winner with Spain - thought to be keen on the move.

And Van Gaal admits that while the "problem" of selling Di Maria has been solved, the former Real Madrid man's exit has left a void in his squad.

"Di Maria, we have solved that problem but it is for us a big loss," he said.

"When I say I want more attackers with speed and creativity, Di Maria is one of those players so we have to look for those kinds of players."

Di Maria managed just three goals in 27 Premier League appearances last term, and Van Gaal believes that his exit was the best for all parties.

"He started very well," he added. "That is not the problem.

"He had a very good start. He knows the answer better than I know but it happens and then there is only one solution, what he has done.

"Of course they [players from abroad] have to have the talent to cope with the English rhythm and that is difficult to find.

"That is mostly also why players are not having success in this competition because of the rhythm of the game.

"The English culture is another culture from the Latin culture. You never know. As a manager you never know."