Varane in France squad for Germany friendly

The 19-year-old Varane, who was called up last August but did not play in a friendly against Uruguay, was impressive in Real's 1-1 draw against Barcelona in the King's Cup on Wednesday, scoring a late equaliser after a fine defensive performance.

Stade Rennes midfielder Romain Alessandrini had his great start to the season rewarded by his first call-up, while centre-back Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa, who left Montpellier to join Newcastle United last week, was not included on the list.

Three Newcastle United players, though, were named: defender Mathieu Debuchy and midfielders Moussa Sissoko and Yohan Cabaye.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Mickael Landreau (Bastia), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur), Steve Mandanda (Olympique de Marseille).

Defenders: Gael Clichy (Manchester City), Mathieu Debuchy (Newcastle United), Patrice Evra (Manchester United), Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal), Adil Rami (Valence), Bacary Sagna (Arsenal), Mamadou Sakho (Paris Saint-Germain), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid).

Midfielders: Yohan Cabaye (Newcastle United), Etienne Capoue (Toulouse), Maxime Gonalons (Olympique Lyon), Blaise Matuidi (Paris Saint-Germain), Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle United), Mathieu Valbuena (Olympique Marseille)

Forwards: Romain Alessandrini (Stade Rennes), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Olivier Giroud (Arsenal), Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Lyon), Jeremy Menez (Paris Saint-Germain), Franck Ribery (Bayern Munich).