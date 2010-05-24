Veh agrees two-year Hamburg deal
By app
BERLIN - Former VfL Wolfsburg coach Armin Veh has joined Hamburg SV on a two-year deal, the Bundesliga club said on Monday.
Veh, who steered VfB Stuttgart to the 2007 Bundesliga title but was sacked by VfL Wolfsburg in January, will be officially presented on Tuesday.
"The board of Hamburg SV and the 49-year-old have agreed on a contract until June 30, 2012," the club said on their website.
Hamburg missed out on a European spot, finishing seventh in the Bundesliga, after collapsing in the second part of the season under coach Bruno Labbadia.
He was fired in late April, with assistant coach Ricardo Moniz staying on as interim coach until the end of the season.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.