Velasco Carballo to referee Euro 2012 opener

Spain's Carlos Velasco Carballo will referee the opening match of Euro 2012 between co-hosts Poland and Greece at the National Stadium on Friday, UEFA said.

Velasco Carballo, 41, was the fourth official in Munich for last month's Champions League final between Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

The Spaniard, who made his international refereeing debut in 2008, also officiated the 2011 Europa League final won 1-0 by Porto against compatriots Braga.

This year's European Championship ends on July 1 with the final in Kiev.