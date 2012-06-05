Velasco Carballo to referee Euro 2012 opener
By app
Spain's Carlos Velasco Carballo will referee the opening match of Euro 2012 between co-hosts Poland and Greece at the National Stadium on Friday, UEFA said.
Velasco Carballo, 41, was the fourth official in Munich for last month's Champions League final between Chelsea and Bayern Munich.
The Spaniard, who made his international refereeing debut in 2008, also officiated the 2011 Europa League final won 1-0 by Porto against compatriots Braga.
This year's European Championship ends on July 1 with the final in Kiev.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.