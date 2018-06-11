Vieira finalises Nice move from New York City

Patrick Vieira's departure from New York City to take over as head coach of Nice has been confirmed by the Ligue 1 club.

Former France international Vieira takes over from Lucien Favre, who left for Borussia Dortmund in May, but Nice have not disclosed the length of his contract.

Manchester City – part of the City Football Group that owns the New York club – announced the switch on Sunday, but it was not until Monday that the two clubs involved confirmed an agreement.

"After two and a half years as head coach of NYCFC, today will be my last day," Vieira wrote in a statement published on Twitter.

"I can honestly say that my time with the club has been absolutely perfect – both on the professional and personal level.

"I love New York, my family loves New York, and I will always have a NYCFC family here.

"I'm leaving New York with some wonderful memories and I will always be a fan of the club."

The 41-year-old has been in charge of New York City since 2016, having led the Manchester City reserves following his retirement from playing.

Vieira, who made his professional debut at Cote d'Azur rivals Cannes, takes the helm of a Nice outfit that finished eighth in Ligue 1 last season – just a point outside the European places.

New York City also confirmed assistant coach Christian Lattanzio, performance coach Kristian Wilson and physical performance coach Matt Cook will join Vieira at Nice.