Villas-Boas fined over referee comments

The Portuguese, who denied the charge, was angry with referee Chris Foy following his team's 1-0 defeat at Queens Park Rangers last month in which two Chelsea players were sent off.

"The ref was poor, very, very poor and it reflected in the result," Villas-Boas said after the Premier League match.

"I spoke to him at the end and I was very aggressive to him. I don't care if he's OK or not."

The Chelsea boss, who joined in the close season from Porto, is under pressure after a third defeat in four games against Liverpool on Sunday.