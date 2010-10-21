Vitesse sack Bos after poor start to season
By app
ROTTERDAM, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Vitesse Arnhem have sacked coach Theo Bos following the Dutch first division side's disappointing start of the season, the club said on its official website on Thursday.
The former Vitesse player had been in charge since January 2008 but leaves with the side languishing third from bottom of the 18-team league after picking up just eight points from nine games this season.
