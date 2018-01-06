Wagner on target as Bayern thrash Al Ahli

Sandro Wagner marked his return to Bayern Munich colours with a goal as the Bundesliga champions began 2018 with a 6-0 thrashing of Al Ahli in Doha.

The forward, who completed a move to the Allianz Arena from Hoffenheim on January 1 having left Bayern as a youngster 10 years ago, opened the scoring in the first half of Saturday's friendly.

Jupp Heynckes' men then ran in five further goals after the interval - Corentin Tolisso, Arjen Robben, Kingsley Coman, Niklas Dorsch and Niklas Sule all finding the net for a much-changed side.

Wagner had already gone close with one header before finding the bottom-right corner with another in the 38th minute.

Tolisso was the only member of the starting XI to be retained for the second half and he doubled Bayern's lead eight minutes after the break.

That opened the floodgates and Robben volleyed home a superb third from a Coman corner before the latter made it 4-0 with a fine finish of his own.

Dorsch was the next to breach Al Ahli's defence with 17 minutes remaining and Sule rounded off the scoring to conclude an enjoyable workout for Bayern.