‘Wait until you see this’: Manchester City player remembers David James playing up front in 2005

Manchester City were chasing European football in their final game of the 2004/05 Premier League season and needed to beat Middlesbrough at home to leapfrog them into seventh and into the final UEFA Cup spot.

With City chasing a winning goal and the scores 1-1 approaching stoppage time, City manager Stuart Pearce made the bizarre decision to stick his goalkeeper, David James, up front, substituting off Claudio Reyna for second-choice 'keeper Nicky Weaver.

Richard Dunne was watching on from the stands for the game, and the Irishman explains the confusion everyone had when James went up top for the final stages of the game.

"I haven’t a clue [what it was all about]," Dunne told FourFourTwo. "I’d just had an operation, so I wasn’t involved. I remember turning up and the kitman saying, 'Wait until you see this'.

"He pulled out an outfield jersey with ‘James 1’ on the back and I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ As bizarre as it was – and I can imagine it was difficult for the forwards on the bench who didn’t come on – he actually caused a lot of trouble: we won a penalty by having him up there.

"He wasn’t the greatest centre-forward, but he was very awkward."

City did win a penalty with James playing as striker, though Robbie Fowler agonisingly missing it, ending their European hopes.

Dunne would eventually get to experience playing on the continent with City, though he admits he didn't ever expect to be singing from Everton at the turn of the millennium.

"I played almost every game under Walter Smith at Everton. I was enjoying it, but an offer came in from Wimbledon and Everton accepted it. I had my medical, visited the training ground, met the players, then went home to get my stuff and flew to London the next day.

"One of the directors met me at Heathrow and said, 'Sorry, the deal’s off; we have no money.' I was like, ‘What the f**k am I supposed to do?’ As we waited for the next flight back, my agent got a call from Joe Royle.

"We sorted it that day. It was strange: I thought I was going to Wimbledon, and a day later I was training at Manchester City."

