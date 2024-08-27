Wales and Northern Ireland both on verge of making football history

Neither Wales nor Northern Ireland have ever been represented in the group stage of a UEFA competition since the European club cups were reconfigured to include them... but that could be about to change for them both.

The second leg of the Conference League play-off stage will be held on Thursday evening, with the sides who emerge victorious on aggregate going through to the group stage to potentially join the likes of Chelsea, Fiorentina, Real Betis, Lens and Trabzonspor.

That includes Welsh outfit The New Saints FC and Northern Irish side Larne, who both have a real chance of qualifying.

New Saints and Larne have shot at Conference League group stage

Originally formed in Llansantffraid but now playing just over the border in Oswestry in Shropshire, The New Saints - formerly Total Network Solutions - hold a commanding lead over Lithuanian side FK Panevezys as they prepare to host the second leg.

The Cymru Premier champions won 3-0 in the first leg in Vilnius last week, so it would take quite some collapse for them not to make it through. Popular X account Football Rankings believe The New Saints have a 97% of making it through.

The New Saints have played over 80 qualification games for the Cup Winners' Cup, Champions League, UEFA Cup, Europa League and Conference League since 1996, but getting through would be the first time their efforts have succeeded.

🚨 Wales and Northern Ireland could make history this week!🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 The New Saints are given 97% to become the first representative from Wales in the group/league stage of the European competition.#NIR Larne are given 57% to become the first club from Northern Ireland in the… pic.twitter.com/9NpiTEWFPOAugust 26, 2024

Northern Irish champions Larne meanwhile face more of an uphill battle after losing their first-leg game against Gibraltar's Lincoln Red Imps 2-1 - but Football Rankings makes them favourites to progress nonetheless, rating their chances at 57%.

Larne beat Kosovan side Ballkani on penalties in the last round of the competition after both sides suffered one-goal defeats in their home legs.

This is Larne's fourth successive attempt at qualifying for the group stage of European competition, and like The New Saints have been filtered into Conference League contention after being eliminated from the running for a Champions League place.

The draw for the group stage of the Conference League will be held this Friday, alongside the Champions League and Europa League draws.

