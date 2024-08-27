Wales and Northern Ireland both on verge of making football history

By
published

Both Northern Ireland and Wales are just one game away from having representatives in the group stage of a European competition for the first time in history

Brad Young of The New Saints r looks on during the UEFA Champions League Second Qualifying Round 2nd leg match between The New Saints and Ferencvaros at Park Hall Stadium on July 30, 2024 in Oswestry, England.
(Image credit: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Neither Wales nor Northern Ireland have ever been represented in the group stage of a UEFA competition since the European club cups were reconfigured to include them... but that could be about to change for them both.

The second leg of the Conference League play-off stage will be held on Thursday evening, with the sides who emerge victorious on aggregate going through to the group stage to potentially join the likes of Chelsea, Fiorentina, Real Betis, Lens and Trabzonspor.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.