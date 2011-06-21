Warsaw stadium not ready for Germany friendly

Construction delays to stadiums have been a major problem for Poland, who will co-host the June 8-July 1 2012 tournament with Ukraine.

The opening of the Warsaw's top stadium, which will also stage a Euro 2012 semi-final, has been postponed from June to November.

Poland have already moved a June friendly with France because of delays in works on the Gdansk stadium, which is due to open in three weeks.

"Today we are confident that the September game with Germany will take place in that beautiful stadium [in Gdansk]," deputy head of PZPN Zdzislaw Krecina said in a statement.